How to Watch Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf Documentary ‘Stand’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf Documentary ‘Stand’

The film follows the life of Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, born Chris Jackson, from his childhood in extreme poverty in Mississippi, his struggles with Tourette’s Syndrome, and his rise to basketball stardom. But even a promising young player like him couldn’t escape the backlash when he converted to Islam, changing his name, and then took a stand for racial justice that would eventually get him run out of the NBA.

Directed by Joslyn Rose Lyons, this thought-provoking documentary is also chock full of interviews with NBA greats and other celebrities, including Shaquille O’Neal, Steph Curry, Steve Kerr, Ice Cube, Mahershala Ali, Jalen Rose, and many more. If you’re interested in the historically prevalent ties between professional basketball and American politics, this documentary could be for you.

