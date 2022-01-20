How to Watch Arizona vs. Stanford Game Live Online on January 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST, the Stanford Cardinal face the #6 Arizona Wildcats from Maples Pavilion. The game is airing exclusively on ESPNU, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Stanford Cardinal vs. Arizona Wildcats

When: Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST

TV: ESPNU

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The Stanford vs. Arizona game will be streaming on ESPNU, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPNU on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Arizona vs. Stanford Game Preview: No. 3 Arizona faces Stanford after Tubelis' 32-point game

Arizona Wildcats (14-1, 4-0 Pac-12) at Stanford Cardinal (10-5, 3-2 Pac-12)

Stanford, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Arizona takes on the Stanford Cardinal after Azuolas Tubelis scored 32 points in Arizona’s 82-64 victory over the Utah Utes.

The Cardinal are 7-0 in home games. Stanford averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wildcats are 4-0 against conference opponents. Arizona is 12-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Cardinal and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael O’Connell is averaging 6.4 points and four assists for the Cardinal. Ingram Harrison is averaging 7.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games for Stanford.

Bennedict Mathurin is shooting 50.3% and averaging 18.0 points for the Wildcats. Kerr Kriisa is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 88.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.