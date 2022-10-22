How to Watch Arizona State vs. Stanford Live Online on October 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Stanford Cardinal face the Arizona State Sun Devils from Stanford Stadium in Stanford, CA. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Stanford Cardinal vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

The Stanford vs. Arizona State game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 50% OFF a Subscription to Sling TV. You can also stream Pac-12 Network on fuboTV.

Can you stream Stanford vs. Arizona State on Sling TV?

You can watch the Stanford vs. Arizona State game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV's Orange or Blue Plan + Sports Extra. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Stanford vs. Arizona State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Stanford vs. Arizona State game on Pac-12 Network with fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Stanford vs. Arizona State on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Stanford vs. Arizona State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Stanford vs. Arizona State on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Stanford vs. Arizona State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Stanford vs. Arizona State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Stanford vs. Arizona State game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Arizona State vs. Stanford Game Preview: Stanford looks to snap 10-game Pac-12 skid vs Arizona State

Arizona State (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) at Stanford (2-4, 0-4), Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT (Pac-12 Network)

Line: Stanford by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

Series record: Arizona State leads 18-15

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Both teams are trying to get on track in conference play. Stanford snapped an 11-game losing streak against FBS teams by beating Notre Dame 16-14 last week. But the Cardinal have lost a school-record 10 straight conference games. Arizona State is coming off an open date and is looking for its second conference victory.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State QB Emory Jones vs. Stanford secondary. After a few weeks of going back and forth with their top two quarterbacks because of injuries, the Sun Devils have decided on the more experienced Jones. Jones is one of the Pac-12’s top QBs and is completing 63.6% of his throws. Stanford counters with the conference’s No. 2 pass defense, surrendering 212.3 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona State: RB Xazavian Vallady is averaging 94.3 yards per game. He ran for 111 yards and a touchdown and also caught a TD pass in the Sun Devils’ win over Washington before the open date.

Stanford: QB Tanner McKee has passed for 1,557 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions. Notre Dame held him without a touchdown for the first time this season.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Stanford’s win against Notre Dame was its first against an FBS team since Oct. 2, 2021. … The Cardinal returned all five starting offensive linemen from 2021 but due to injuries have used four different combinations already this season. … Stanford is 82-8 under head coach David Shaw when leading at halftime. Shaw is five wins shy of 100 for his career.