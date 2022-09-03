How to Watch Colgate vs. Stanford Live Online on September 3, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Stanford Cardinal face the Colgate Raiders from Stanford Stadium in Stanford, CA. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Stanford Cardinal vs. Colgate Raiders

The Stanford vs. Colgate game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well as Sling TV, which is offering TBD .

Can you stream Stanford vs. Colgate on fuboTV?

You can watch the Stanford vs. Colgate game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Stanford vs. Colgate on Sling TV?

You can watch the Stanford vs. Colgate game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra Add-On. For a limited time, you can get Get 50% OFF Your First Month. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Stanford vs. Colgate on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Stanford vs. Colgate game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Can you stream Stanford vs. Colgate on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Stanford vs. Colgate game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Stanford vs. Colgate on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Stanford vs. Colgate game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Stanford vs. Colgate on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Stanford vs. Colgate game.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: REALITY.

Can you stream Stanford vs. Colgate on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer Pac-12 Network so you won’t be able to stream the Stanford vs. Colgate game.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Colgate vs. Stanford Game Preview: Stanford opens season against FCS-level Colgate

Colgate (0-0) at Stanford (0-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Bay Area)

Line: No early line from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Cardinal look to get off to a good start after losing the final seven games last season on the way to a 3-9 record that was the worst season on The Farm since a one-win season in 2006 the year before Jim Harbaugh arrived to turn thing around. Colgate gets a rare opportunity against a Power Five team.

KEY MATCHUP

The trenches. The Cardinal should have a decided advantage on the lines against a lower-level school after struggling there last season. LT Walter Rouse anchors an offensive line that returns all five starters, while DT Tobin Phillips anchors a defensive line that needs to rebuild after losing several key players.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colgate: QB Michael Brescia. Brescia was the 2021 Patriot League Rookie of the Year last season. He started five games, passing for 614 yards and two TDs, and rushing for 567 yards and nine scores.

Stanford: QB Tanner McKee. McKee set a Stanford freshman record last year, accounting for 19 combined TD passes and runs. He completed 65.4% of his passes for 2,327 yards and 15 TDs in nine starts.

FACTS & FIGURES

Stanford plays its first FCS opponent since Sept. 15, 2018, against UC Davis. … The last 38 games for the Cardinal have been against either Power Five or ranked teams since that game against the Aggies in 2018. … Stanford returns players who produced 92% of the team’s yards passing last season, 86.8% of the yards receiving and all starts on the offensive line. … Colgate has lost its last nine games against FBS teams since beating Buffalo 38-15 on Sept. 13, 2003.