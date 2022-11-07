The Best Way to Watch Pacific vs. Stanford Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 2:00 PM EST, the Stanford Cardinal face the Pacific Tigers. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Stanford Cardinal vs. Pacific Tigers

The Stanford vs. Pacific game will be streaming on Pac-12 Network, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Pac-12 Network on fuboTV.

Can you stream Stanford vs. Pacific on Sling TV?

You can watch the Stanford vs. Pacific game on Pac-12 Network with Sling TV's Orange or Blue Plan + Sports Plus Add-on. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Stanford vs. Pacific on fuboTV?

You can watch the Stanford vs. Pacific game on Pac-12 Network with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Stanford vs. Pacific on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn't offer Pac-12 Network so you won't be able to stream the Stanford vs. Pacific game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Stanford vs. Pacific on Hulu Live TV?

Unfortunately, Hulu Live TV doesn't offer Pac-12 Network so you won't be able to stream the Stanford vs. Pacific game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Stanford vs. Pacific on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV doesn't offer Pac-12 Network so you won't be able to stream the Stanford vs. Pacific game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Pacific vs. Stanford Game Preview: Stanford starts season at home against Pacific (CA)

Pacific (CA) Tigers at Stanford Cardinal

Stanford, California; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stanford -18.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal start the season at home against the Pacific (CA) Tigers.

Stanford went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Cardinal averaged 66.4 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

Pacific (CA) finished 0-13 on the road and 8-22 overall last season. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 72.7 points per game and shoot 46.1% from the field last season.