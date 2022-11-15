How to Watch San Diego State vs. Stanford Game Live Online on November 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST, the Stanford Cardinal face the #19 San Diego State Aztecs. The game is airing exclusively on Pac-12 Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Stanford Cardinal vs. San Diego State Aztecs

San Diego State vs. Stanford Game Preview: No. 19 San Diego State plays Stanford following LeDee's 23-point showing

San Diego State Aztecs (2-0) at Stanford Cardinal (1-1)

Stanford, California; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 San Diego State visits the Stanford Cardinal after Jaedon LeDee scored 23 points in San Diego State’s 82-75 victory over the BYU Cougars.

Stanford finished 10-5 at home last season while going 16-16 overall. The Cardinal averaged 66.4 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point distance last season.

San Diego State finished 23-9 overall last season while going 5-5 on the road. The Aztecs averaged 65.4 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 14.9 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.