How to Watch ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Stanley Tucci is on a journey that would make many justifiably envious. Tucci is continuing his journey toward discovering his roots, as he adventures across Italy on CNN. Tucci decided to bring along a film crew to document his travels, which he’s turned into a series called “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy.” The show’s third season will debut on Sunday, Oct. 9. It’s a voyage that’s every bit as culinary as it is spiritual, and you can watch it all with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’

About ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’

Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci delves deeply into his passion for Italian cooking, and tries to find out something about himself along the way as he explores the stories and people behind the world’s most popular cuisine in “Searching for Italy.” Tucci, who claims Italian heritage on both sides of his family, brings the audience on his expedition to the bustling food markets and secluded restaurants of the Italian peninsula to discover the secrets and culinary delights each region has in store.

Across four visually compelling episodes, viewers have a front-row seat to experience foods they may never have seen before. From the rich pesto alla Genovese in Liguria and the airy focaccia Barese in Puglia, to the sharp pecorino shepherd’s cheese in Sardinia, Tucci’s adventures will leave your mouth watering. In this deeply personal, witty, and warm odyssey of gastronomic delights, Tucci makes a special visit to Calabria, where he has deep familial roots, to learn what has changed since he last visited as a twelve-year-old boy. Episodes of “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” will air every Sunday on CNN.

How to Stream ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CNN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: CNN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CNN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNN + 31 Top Cable Channels

'Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy' Season 3 Trailer

