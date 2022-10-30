How to Watch ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’ Season Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stanley Tucci’s trek across Italy has been one of culinary delights so far this season. Tucci’s show “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” is wrapping up its current season this Sunday, Oct. 30 on CNN. The actor’s journey is centered on food, but it’s also an exploration of his family heritage, and a path toward self-discovery as well. You can watch the last episode of this season of “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’

About ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’

Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci delves deeply into his passion for Italian cooking, and tries to find out something about himself along the way as he explores the stories and people behind the world’s most popular cuisine in “Searching for Italy.” Tucci, who claims Italian heritage on both sides of his family, brings the audience on his expedition to the bustling food markets and secluded restaurants of the Italian peninsula to discover the secrets and culinary delights each region has in store.

So far this fall, Tucci has traveled to Calabria, Sardinia, and Puglia. Sunday’s episode will take place in the region of Liguria. The region is the original home of an Italian staple: pesto. Tucci will explore the roots of this famous dish, and sample even more of Liguria’s culinary treasures. Watch the season finale of “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” and catch every mouth-watering moment!

