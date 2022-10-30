 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’ Season Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Stanley Tucci’s trek across Italy has been one of culinary delights so far this season. Tucci’s show “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” is wrapping up its current season this Sunday, Oct. 30 on CNN. The actor’s journey is centered on food, but it’s also an exploration of his family heritage, and a path toward self-discovery as well. You can watch the last episode of this season of “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 9 p.m. ET with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’

About ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’

Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci delves deeply into his passion for Italian cooking, and tries to find out something about himself along the way as he explores the stories and people behind the world’s most popular cuisine in “Searching for Italy.” Tucci, who claims Italian heritage on both sides of his family, brings the audience on his expedition to the bustling food markets and secluded restaurants of the Italian peninsula to discover the secrets and culinary delights each region has in store.

So far this fall, Tucci has traveled to Calabria, Sardinia, and Puglia. Sunday’s episode will take place in the region of Liguria. The region is the original home of an Italian staple: pesto. Tucci will explore the roots of this famous dish, and sample even more of Liguria’s culinary treasures. Watch the season finale of “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” and catch every mouth-watering moment!

How to Stream ‘Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: CNN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CNN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CNN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNN + 31 Top Cable Channels

'Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy' Trailer

