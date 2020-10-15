How to Watch Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Premiere For Free

Trekkies, wait no more. The highly anticipated 13-episode third season of Star Trek: Discovery premieres today. Subscribers to CBS All Access can stream it starting on Thursday, October 15th.

If you’re not a subscriber, you can stream the show with a 7-Day Free Trial to CBS All Access. Every following Thursday, a new episode will be available for CBS All Access subscribers.

Star Trek: Discovery is set ten years before Captain Kirk’s five year mission, as shown in the original Star Trek series from the 1960s. In this season, Captain Christopher Pike as well as the crew of the U.S.S Discovery will come together to investigate the strange red signals and its connection to an unknown being.

If you haven’t seen the series yet, you can start binging the entire first two seasons with a Free 7-Day Trial of CBS All Access. If you want to continue watching into Season 3, CBS All Access offers an ad-supported plan for $5.99 a month or an ad-free version for $9.99 a month. You can learn more about the service by reading our full review.

The streaming service doesn’t just stop at Star Trek content with Star Trek: Discovery.

CBS has expanded their Star Trek content with three new series. First is the streaming service’s first ever animated series - Star Trek: Lower Decks. This is the first time Star Trek is becoming animated since the 1970s, and it’s being developed by Rick and Morty’s Michael McMahan.

They also launch in January, Star Trek: Picard starring Patrick Stewart. It airs exclusively on CBS All Access. You can binge the entire first season, ahead of the second season which has already been green lit.

CBS is also releasing another Star Trek series starring Michelle Yeoh from Crazy Rich Asians. Yeoh plays the character Captain Philippa Georgiou in Star Trek: Discovery. The series will center on Captain Georgiou’s time in Starfleet’s Section 31 division.

What Is ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Release Schedule?

Unlike Netflix, CBS All Access doesn’t follow the binge-watching model of releasing all episodes at once. Instead, the service releases an episode each week, with ‘Discovery’ dropping every Thursday.

Episode 1: Thursday, Oct. 15 (Season Premiere)

Episode 2: Thursday, Oct. 22

Episode 3: Thursday, Oct. 29

Episode 4: Thursday, Nov. 5

Episode 5: Thursday, Nov. 12

Episode 6: Thursday, Nov. 19

Episode 7: Thursday, Nov. 26

Episode 8: Thursday, Dec. 3

Episode 9: Thursday, Dec. 10

Episode 10: Thursday, Dec. 17

Episode 11: Thursday, Dec. 24

Episode 12: Thursday, Dec. 31

Episode 13: Thursday, Jan. 7

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Trailer