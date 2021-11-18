How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS and Android

“Star Trek: Discovery” was the series that brought back Star Trek after years of neglect. Set your phasers to be stunned by Sonequa Martin-Green’s fabulous acting. The series is now back for its fourth season, and you can watch with a 7-Day Day Free Trial to Paramount+.

About ‘Star Trek: Discovery’

“Star Trek: Discovery” might be the single most controversial Trek series to come along in decades. It’s the first time a Black woman has occupied the captain’s chair, though representation is nothing new for the franchise. After all, Janeway was the first woman and Sisko the first Black man to take the chair.

The real controversy stems from the plot, in which the entire Trek concept has shot way, way into the far future. How far? While the series starts about 10 years before the events of the original “Star Trek”—which puts us somewhere between “Enterprise” and “Star Trek”—it didn’t stay there long. After the second season, we were boldly taken about 1,000 years forward into the future. The series went so far into the future that you could almost call it post-Federation, and that scares some fans.

Worse yet, thanks to an event known only as “The Burn”, large portions of the galaxy’s dilithium—long known as a major component for starships throughout the Alpha Quadrant at least—have been rendered useless. The exact value of that plot point changes depending on who you ask and what ship you’re talking about (Romulan ships, for example, run on a controlled singularity so the impact of the Burn on them is questionable at best).

But going forward in time several hundred years and discovering a Federation that’s effectively useless is a troubling development for the Discovery and her crew, now effectively the last vestige of Federation authority. Now the Discovery will have to attempt to hold the line, survive this brave new galaxy, and attempt to restore Federation ideals to a galaxy that’s nearly forgotten them.

