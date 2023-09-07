How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 4 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 4 Premiere

Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford may not be bridge officers, but they know the work of lower-decks crew like them is vital to keeping the U.S.S. Cerritos in operation. The trouble is, none of their superiors seem all that convinced…

That doesn’t bother them, however, so long as they can keep seeking out new life forms and new civilizations. That quest usually leads to some classic Star Trek adventures, like getting stuck in a cave or two, finding romance with a sexy alien with slightly different nose ridges, or running from a homicidal holodeck program!

Those are just some of the hijinks awaiting the Cerritos crew this season, so don’t miss a single episode of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 4!

