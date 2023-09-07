How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 4 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
Mount up, Lower Decks! There’s a new season of the hilarious animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” beaming onto Paramount+ on Thursday, Sept. 7. The crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos is back on another whirlwind tour of adventures throughout the galaxy, giving fans a whole new batch of oddly-specific but loving references to past Trek shows and characters and side-splitting laughs. You can watch Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 4 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus. You can also watch with Amazon Prime Video.
About ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 4 Premiere
Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi and Rutherford may not be bridge officers, but they know the work of lower-decks crew like them is vital to keeping the U.S.S. Cerritos in operation. The trouble is, none of their superiors seem all that convinced…
That doesn’t bother them, however, so long as they can keep seeking out new life forms and new civilizations. That quest usually leads to some classic Star Trek adventures, like getting stuck in a cave or two, finding romance with a sexy alien with slightly different nose ridges, or running from a homicidal holodeck program!
Those are just some of the hijinks awaiting the Cerritos crew this season, so don’t miss a single episode of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season 4!
Can you watch ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 4 Premiere for free?
Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 4 on Paramount Plus.
You can watch ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 4 Premiere with a free trial of Amazon Prime Video.
Can you watch ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 4 Premiere offline?
Like most of the Paramount Plus catalog, you can download Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 4 and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 4 Premiere?
You can watch Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 4 on Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 4 Premiere Trailer
-
Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 4September 7, 2023
The lives of the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.
-
