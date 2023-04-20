How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Series Finale for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The crew of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” is about to embark on their last adventure. The series finale of “Star Trek: Picard” airs on Thursday, April 20 on Paramount+ , in a moment that will be bittersweet for Trekkies everywhere. Finally reunited with his old crew, Admiral Picard has to save the Federation one last time. But will he be able to save his son, as well? You can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus .

About 'Star Trek: Picard' Series Finale

The Federation is up against some of its most powerful old adversaries, including the Changelings and the Borg. Only one Starfleet crew is able to stop them: the companions from the Enterprise-D, led once more by their valiant captain Jean-Luc Picard.

But Picard’s final mission will not only pit him against these foes for the sake of the Federation, but also for the sake of his own family. His son Jack has inherited Borg physiology from Picard, and that has given him some truly incredible gifts—as well as put a target on his back.

Now, Picard and his crew must figure out a way to stop the Borg from claiming his son, and everything else they hold dear. It’s one last journey to the final frontier for Riker, Crusher, Worf, Troi, Data and La Forge, and you’ll have to watch to find out if they return or not.

Can you watch 'Star Trek: Picard' Series Finale for free?

Paramount Plus offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Series Finale on Paramount Plus.

What devices can you use to stream 'Star Trek: Picard' Series Finale?

You can watch Paramount Plus using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Star Trek: Picard' Series Finale Trailer