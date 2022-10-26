How to Watch ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

If “Andor” just hasn’t been scratching your Star Wars itch hard enough, Disney+ has good news for you. The newest animated series from the Star Wars universe, titled “Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi” is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano returns, and fans will finally get a chance to learn more about the early life of fallen Jedi Count Dooku. You can watch all six episodes of “Tales of the Jedi” exclusively with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’

About ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’

The newest series from Star Wars maven Dave Filoni, “Tales of the Jedi” will present six 15-minute episodes. Each episode will occur in a different time period, and many will take place in time periods never portrayed before. The series will span a period of time from between “Star Wars: The Phantom Menace” and “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

The first storyline will focus on the journey of Count Dooku before his fall to the Dark Side. Fans will see Dooku fighting alongside Mace Windu, as well as his padawan Qui-Gon Jinn. Liam Neeson will return to reprise the roll of Qui-Gon in the series.

The second story will center on Ahsoka Tano. It will begin with her discovery as a child by Jedi Master Plo Koon, and follow her journey past Order 66. The series will serve to keep Ahsoka fresh in the minds of Star Wars fans before the debut of the live-action Ahsoka series on Disney+ next year.

Can You Stream ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ For Free?

Sadly, no. “Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi” is a Disney+ exclusive, and Disney+ does not currently offer a free trial to new or existing customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi’ on Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.