How to watch ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Premiere Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

May the 4th be with you! The Star Wars galaxy is about to get a little bit bigger with the premiere of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” on Disney+. If you’re willing to stay up late tonight, you can be the first to see the show!

Jumping into good company thanks to the platform’s exclusive rights to the entirety of the Star Wars franchise, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” will find itself beside other animated series like “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” as well as classic favorites like “The Empire Strikes Back.”

How to Watch ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’

When: Tuesday, May 4th at 3:00 a.m. EST

Streaming: Watch with a subscription to Disney+

Sign Up Now $7.99 / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($5 savings).

Acting as both a sequel and a spin off to “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows Clone Force 99, a group of genetically mutated clone troopers as they embark on deadly adventures in the wake of the Clone Wars. Each member of the Bad Batch possesses a single, highly enhanced skill making them a formidable team when it comes to accomplishing missions only entrusted to the most elite troops.

Stephen Stanton reprises his “Star Wars: Clone Wars” and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” role as the voice of perennial villain Admiral Tarkin. The series cast includes Dee Bradley Baker, Ness Batista, Ming-Na Wen, Noshir Dalal, Andrew Kishino, and more.

The series is created by Dave Filoni, whose previous work includes fan favorite “Star Wars Rebels” and the critically acclaimed “The Mandalorian.”

Can You Stream ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch‘ For Free?

Disney+ ended their free trial last year, so in order to watch the show you have to sign up for the streaming service.

Disney+ is available for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, but can also be purchased as part of the Disney bundle, combined with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 which saves you ~$5 per month.

What Time Will ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Be Released?

According to Disney, “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” will premiere on May 4th at 3 a.m. EST with a 70-minute launch episode.

When Are ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Episodes Released?

Regularly scheduled episodes will release Fridays at 3:00 AM EST starting on May 7. There will be a total of 14 episodes.

What Devices Can I Stream ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ On?

You can stream “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” on Disney+ using Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android, PS4/PS5, Xbox, VIZIO Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and Samsung Smart TV.