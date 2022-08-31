How to Watch ‘Stargirl’ Season 3 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The newest season of The CW’s hit superhero series “Stargirl” is coming on Aug. 31. Courtney Whitmore (aka Stargirl) has been reunited with Starman, who was long thought dead. What can he teach her about being a superhero, and what will the two uncover about Starman’s return in the process? You’ll have to watch the third season of “Stargirl” to find out, which you can do with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The S3 Premiere of ‘Stargirl’

About ‘Stargirl’

Fans of the DCEU haven’t had a lot to celebrate lately, with the cancelation of the “Batgirl” movie and the pushing back of release dates for the “Aquaman” and “Shazam” sequels. But fear not, DC fans, there is content coming your way! Courtney Whitmore was just a regular high school student, until one day she stumbles across the Cosmic Staff of Starman hidden amongst her stepdad’s old things.

She learns that he used to be Starman’s sidekick and a member of the Justice Society of America. Inspired, Courtney takes the staff and forges her own team of superheroes for a new generation.

Starman was long thought dead, but returned at the end of Season 2 to aid Courtney in her fight against the supervillain Eclipso. Now Starman (played by Joel McHale) must try to pick up the threads of his old life and find a place in a world everyone believed he had left behind. Courtney must learn all she can from the elder hero while trying to solve a mystery that may have deadly consequences for someone very close to her.

“Stargirl” has been popular with both critics and fans since its debut in 2020. The series pays a lot of attention to its characters. Family conflicts, human nature, and morality are common themes throughout the series and the way the writers handle them makes “Stargirl” anything but the typical superhero show.

Can You Stream the Season 3 Premiere of ‘Stargirl’ For Free?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Stargirl’ on DIRECTV Stream?

