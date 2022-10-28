 Skip to Content
Hulu Stars at Noon

How to Watch ‘Stars at Noon’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Stars at Noon,” starring Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn, premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festivals before coming to select theaters on Oct. 14. Now, viewers at home can enjoy the sensual thriller on Hulu. Filmmaker Claire Denis adapted the story from the 1986 novel by Denis Johnson about an American woman stranded in Nicaragua who ends up falling in love with a complicated Englishman. The new A24 film premieres on Hulu on Friday, Oct. 28 and you can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Stars at Noon’

About ‘Stars at Noon’

In “Stars at Noon,” an American woman named Trish finds herself stranded in Nicaragua during the pandemic. While the young journalist is stranded, she meets an Englishman, Daniel. They end up falling for each other and begin a steamy romance, but they soon get mixed up in a web of lies and conspiracies.

After Daniel and Trish learn that they are both in danger, the new couple must find a way to leave Nicaragua. However, their affair may have put them at an even greater risk. They attempt to escape, but will they be able to make it out together?

The erotic thriller also stars Danny Ramirez, Benny Safdie, John C. Reilly, Nick Romano, Stephan Proaño, Monica Bartholomew, Carlos Bennett, Sebastián Donoso, Hector Moreno, Robin Duran, Jose Leonel Hernandez, and Cristian Pulido.

On Which Devices Can You Stream ‘Stars at Noon’ on Hulu?

You can watch “Stars at Noon” on most devices. Hulu is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone, iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Xbox, Nintendo, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, VIZIO Smart TV, Android TV, and PlayStation.

Watch the 'Stars at Noon' Trailer:

