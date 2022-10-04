How to Watch ‘State of Hockey’ 2022 NHL Season Preview on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
The NHL season is almost here, and ESPN+ wants to make sure you go into this season fully prepared. Starting on Oct. 4, the sports streaming platform is hosting a brand new series that will give fans the inside scoop on their favorite team. The series is called “State of Hockey,” and will preview both conferences, examine major storylines from across the NHL for the new season, and spotlight some of the top plays on the ice from 2021. You can watch all five episodes of “State of Hockey” exclusively with a Subscription to ESPN+.
How to Watch ‘State of Hockey’
- When: Tuesday, Oct. 4
- TV: ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to ESPN+
About ‘State of Hockey’
“State of Hockey” is a new ESPN+ exclusive designed to give fans all the ins and outs of the NHL before the new season begins this Friday. The series goes in-depth on every team in the league, and all five episodes are available to stream now. The episodes include:
Eastern Conference Preview, which looks at major offseason developments in the conference, including Johnny Gaudreau’s move to Columbus, how the Maple Leafs can take the next step, and more.
Western Conference Preview, which examines the biggest moves in the West during the offseason, like changes in Calgary, the toughest competition for the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, and more.
State of Hockey: Storylines, which will recap the offseason and go in depth on a select group of teams chosen by the hosts as especially intriguing headed into 2022.
Plays of the Year, which features host Arda Öcal getting hockey fans pumped for the upcoming regular season with the top scores, saves, milestones, and the best feel-good moments in the NHL’s 2021 season.
The Point: Special Edition, also hosted by Öcal, features one-on-one interviews with the NHL’s top stars, including Cale Makar, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Auston Matthews, Trevor Zegras, and Matthew Tkachuk who talk about the success they’ve found in their careers, open up about their private lives and discuss their goals in 2022.
Can You Stream ‘State of Hockey’ For Free?
No, not at present. “State of Hockey” is an ESPN+ exclusive, and ESPN+ does not currently offer a free trial to new or existing customers.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘State of Hockey on ESPN+?
ESPN+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.