How to Watch ‘Steven Tyler: Aerosmith Frontman’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

The Reelz documentary, “Steven Tyler: Aerosmith Frontman,” looks at the near downfall of Tyler’s career as well as the journey to success all over again, coming back even bigger and better than before. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo when it premieres on Saturday, December 11 at 8 PM ET.

How to Watch ‘Steven Tyler: Aerosmith Frontman’

About ‘Steven Tyler: Aerosmith Frontman’

Aerosmith changed the game of rock ‘n’ roll and Steve Tyler was one of the most charismatic frontmen the world has ever seen. The band saw major chart success with hits like “Dream On,” “Walk This Way,” and “Love in an Elevator.” They sold over 150 million albums worldwide, making them the best-selling rock band in U.S. history. Despite all the success, Tyler consistently fell deep into a spiral with his drug and alcohol addiction.

Speaking on his drug use, Tyler says, “For twenty-five years I lived on the other side of the moon… It took the band away, it took away everything that I loved, and I got it back.”

How to Stream ‘Steven Tyler: Aerosmith Frontman’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Three of these providers allow you to watch ‘Steven Tyler: Aerosmith Frontman’ on Reelz using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philo

Price: $25

Add-on: $3 Movies & More
Includes: Reelz

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Reelz + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Hollywood Extra
Includes: Reelz

