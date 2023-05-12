 Skip to Content
Apple TV+

How to Watch ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

There’s no actor in Hollywood who has taken a path to stardom quite like Michael J. Fox. A scrawny kid from a Canadian Army base took Tinseltown by storm in the 1980s, before a Parkinson’s diagnosis shook the actor to his core. Now, fans can learn more about Fox in an intimate biographical film called “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” coming to Apple TV+ on Friday, May 12. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'

About 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'

The film, which incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, recounts Fox’s extraordinary story in his own words - the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease.

Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like…well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.

Can you watch 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie' for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie’ on Apple TV+.

What devices can you use to stream 'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'?

You can watch Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie' Trailer

