 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Still Missing Morgan Hulu

How to Watch ‘Still Missing Morgan’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

A fascinating new true crime docuseries is coming to Hulu this week. “Still Missing Morgan” follows the tragic kidnapping of Morgan Nick in 1995. The docuseries delves into the events that followed her abduction and examines new information that surfaced years later. The four-part docuseries premieres on Hulu on Thursday, Feb. 16, so you can binge-watch it all in one day. You can watch Still Missing Morgan with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Still Missing Morgan’ Premiere

About ‘Still Missing Morgan’ Premiere

In 1995, Morgan was playing with her friends as her mother, Colleen Nick, hung out nearby. The six-year-old girl was tragically kidnapped, and the case went cold for 25 years. Amid the hardships Colleen faced following her daughter’s disappearance, she connected with a friend, Patty Wetterling. Sadly, Patty’s son Jacob was abducted six years prior to Morgan’s disappearance. The mothers connected over their shared traumatic experiences.

“Still Missing Morgan” follows Patty and Colleen as they continue to wait for the truth to come to light. Morgan’s case was revisited in 2020 by a new team of investigators. Throughout the docuseries, viewers will listen to exclusive interviews and take a look at footage from the FBI. As potential suspects and additional clues rise to the surface, the families hold onto hope. The docuseries offers a look at what was discovered and where both Jacob’s and Morgan’s cases stand today.

Can you watch ‘Still Missing Morgan’ Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Still Missing Morgan on Hulu.

‘Still Missing Morgan’ Premiere Schedule

All four parts of the docuseries are available to begin streaming on Thursday, Feb. 16.

  • Episode 1: “Twisted Beyond Untwisting” - Thursday, Feb. 16 
  • Episode 2: “For How Long?” - Thursday, Feb. 16
  • Episode 3: “A Fresh Look” - Thursday, Feb. 16
  • Episode 4: “The Red Truck” - Thursday, Feb. 16

Can you watch ‘Still Missing Morgan’ Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Still Missing Morgan and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Still Missing Morgan’ Premiere?

You can watch Still Missing Morgan on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Still Missing Morgan’ Premiere Trailer

  • Still Missing Morgan

    February 16, 2023

    On a humid evening in 1995, Colleen Nick’s life would be forever changed when her daughter, Morgan Nick, was kidnapped while playing with friends nearby. Her friend, Patty Wetterling, is one of few people who can relate to life with a child missing for 27 years. Patty’s son, Jacob, was kidnapped six years before Morgan. When the Morgan Nick case is reexamined in 2020, a documentary crew was there with the new investigators - leading to the first dramatic shift in the investigation in 25 years.

  • 30-Day Trial
    hulu.com

    Hulu

    Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.

    It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

    The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

    30-Day Trial
    $7.99+ / month
    hulu.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.