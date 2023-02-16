How to Watch ‘Still Missing Morgan’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
A fascinating new true crime docuseries is coming to Hulu this week. “Still Missing Morgan” follows the tragic kidnapping of Morgan Nick in 1995. The docuseries delves into the events that followed her abduction and examines new information that surfaced years later. The four-part docuseries premieres on Hulu on Thursday, Feb. 16, so you can binge-watch it all in one day. You can watch Still Missing Morgan with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About ‘Still Missing Morgan’ Premiere
In 1995, Morgan was playing with her friends as her mother, Colleen Nick, hung out nearby. The six-year-old girl was tragically kidnapped, and the case went cold for 25 years. Amid the hardships Colleen faced following her daughter’s disappearance, she connected with a friend, Patty Wetterling. Sadly, Patty’s son Jacob was abducted six years prior to Morgan’s disappearance. The mothers connected over their shared traumatic experiences.
“Still Missing Morgan” follows Patty and Colleen as they continue to wait for the truth to come to light. Morgan’s case was revisited in 2020 by a new team of investigators. Throughout the docuseries, viewers will listen to exclusive interviews and take a look at footage from the FBI. As potential suspects and additional clues rise to the surface, the families hold onto hope. The docuseries offers a look at what was discovered and where both Jacob’s and Morgan’s cases stand today.
‘Still Missing Morgan’ Premiere Schedule
All four parts of the docuseries are available to begin streaming on Thursday, Feb. 16.
- Episode 1: “Twisted Beyond Untwisting” - Thursday, Feb. 16
- Episode 2: “For How Long?” - Thursday, Feb. 16
- Episode 3: “A Fresh Look” - Thursday, Feb. 16
- Episode 4: “The Red Truck” - Thursday, Feb. 16
Still Missing MorganFebruary 16, 2023
On a humid evening in 1995, Colleen Nick’s life would be forever changed when her daughter, Morgan Nick, was kidnapped while playing with friends nearby. Her friend, Patty Wetterling, is one of few people who can relate to life with a child missing for 27 years. Patty’s son, Jacob, was kidnapped six years before Morgan. When the Morgan Nick case is reexamined in 2020, a documentary crew was there with the new investigators - leading to the first dramatic shift in the investigation in 25 years.
