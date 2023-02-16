How to Watch ‘Still Missing Morgan’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

A fascinating new true crime docuseries is coming to Hulu this week. “ Still Missing Morgan ” follows the tragic kidnapping of Morgan Nick in 1995. The docuseries delves into the events that followed her abduction and examines new information that surfaced years later. The four-part docuseries premieres on Hulu on Thursday, Feb. 16, so you can binge-watch it all in one day. You can watch Still Missing Morgan with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

In 1995, Morgan was playing with her friends as her mother, Colleen Nick, hung out nearby. The six-year-old girl was tragically kidnapped, and the case went cold for 25 years. Amid the hardships Colleen faced following her daughter’s disappearance, she connected with a friend, Patty Wetterling. Sadly, Patty’s son Jacob was abducted six years prior to Morgan’s disappearance. The mothers connected over their shared traumatic experiences.

“Still Missing Morgan” follows Patty and Colleen as they continue to wait for the truth to come to light. Morgan’s case was revisited in 2020 by a new team of investigators. Throughout the docuseries, viewers will listen to exclusive interviews and take a look at footage from the FBI. As potential suspects and additional clues rise to the surface, the families hold onto hope. The docuseries offers a look at what was discovered and where both Jacob’s and Morgan’s cases stand today.

All four parts of the docuseries are available to begin streaming on Thursday, Feb. 16.

All four parts of the docuseries are available to begin streaming on Thursday, Feb. 16.

Episode 1 : “Twisted Beyond Untwisting” - Thursday, Feb. 16

: “Twisted Beyond Untwisting” - Thursday, Feb. 16 Episode 2 : “For How Long?” - Thursday, Feb. 16

: “For How Long?” - Thursday, Feb. 16 Episode 3 : “A Fresh Look” - Thursday, Feb. 16

: “A Fresh Look” - Thursday, Feb. 16 Episode 4: “The Red Truck” - Thursday, Feb. 16

