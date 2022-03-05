How to Watch ‘Stolen By Their Father’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

A new Lifetime movie tells a true kidnapping story based on the memoir, “Pieces Of Me: Rescuing My Kidnapped Daughters,” by Lizbeth Meredith. In “Stolen By Their Father,” a mother risks it all to get her daughters back from their dad. The film premieres live on Saturday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime. You can watch it live with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘Stolen By Their Father’

A mother says goodbye to her two daughters when they leave for a non-custodial visit with their father, who is also her abusive ex. While this is meant to last only a few days, the mother quickly realizes that her girls have been kidnapped by their father.

She discovers that the children are in Greece and goes to great lengths to try to track them down. For two years, she invests all of her time, money, and energy in trying to reunite with her daughters.

“Stolen By Their Father” stars Sarah Drew as Lizbeth Meredith, Carina Battrick as Meredith, Tara Yelland as Cheryl, Caroline Palmer as Lynn, Kostas Papagiannidis as Judge Georgiou, John Tokatlidis as Immigration Officer, Jinny Wong as Janet, Kimonas Kouris as Father, Katerina Taxia as Tina, Valentina Battrick as Marianthi, Dorrett White as Sophie, Cameron Nicoll as Liam, and Samantha Belfitt as Young Lizbeth.

Immediately following the premiere, the real Lizbeth Meredith and her two daughters will retell their true story in a “Beyond The Headlines” documentary also on Lifetime.

