How to Watch ‘Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence’

More than a decade ago, a group of sophomores went to their dorms at Sarah Lawrence. They quickly found out that one of their roommates’ fathers needed somewhere to go and would be staying with them. Larry Ray, Talia’s father, had recently been released from jail after a child custody battle. He ended up being a mentor to the college kids, but things eventually took a turn for the worse.

Larry convinced several of the students to move in with him in the Upper East Side. This is where the abuse and coercion began. For 10 years, he physically abused the students, love-bombed them, forced them to confess, and so much more. Because Larry wanted to record everything, some of the disturbing clips are included in “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence.” Viewers will also hear from the survivors, who share their tragic true stories from this terrifying time in their lives.

