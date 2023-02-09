How to Watch ‘Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
In 2010, a group of students at Sarah Lawrence College found themselves the victims of an abusive sex cult. Today, in “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence,” the survivors are sharing their stories and bringing awareness to the terrifying situation. The shocking story is told by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Zach Heinzerling. On Thursday, Feb. 9, the three-part docuseries debuts on Hulu. You can watch Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.
About ‘Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence’
More than a decade ago, a group of sophomores went to their dorms at Sarah Lawrence. They quickly found out that one of their roommates’ fathers needed somewhere to go and would be staying with them. Larry Ray, Talia’s father, had recently been released from jail after a child custody battle. He ended up being a mentor to the college kids, but things eventually took a turn for the worse.
Larry convinced several of the students to move in with him in the Upper East Side. This is where the abuse and coercion began. For 10 years, he physically abused the students, love-bombed them, forced them to confess, and so much more. Because Larry wanted to record everything, some of the disturbing clips are included in “Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence.” Viewers will also hear from the survivors, who share their tragic true stories from this terrifying time in their lives.
'Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence' Schedule
All three episodes are available to stream beginning on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah LawrenceFebruary 9, 2023
A group of bright Sarah Lawrence College students fall under the dark influence of a friend’s father, Larry Ray. With unprecedented access to the survivors who lived with Ray, the series follows the cult from its origins through its still-unfolding aftermath.
