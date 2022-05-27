How To Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 1 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

One of the flagship series for Netflix, “Stranger Things” is finally returning with a fourth season. Amping things up with multiple storylines and a larger cast than ever, the series has outgrown its conventional constraints. This fourth season will be divided into two volumes, the first of which airs Friday, May 27. Watch the seven episodes with a Subscription to Netflix then tune back in on July 1 for Volume 2.

How to Watch ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

When: Friday, May 27

Friday, May 27 Where: Netflix

Netflix Stream: Watch with Subscription to Netflix.

About Season Four of ‘Stranger Things’

Don’t let the more mature looks of the “Stranger Things” cast confuse you! It’s only been six months since Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) wrecked a Mind Flayer in a local shopping mall and Sheriff Hopper (David Harbour) closed a gate to the Upside Down. Now without her powers, Eleven is having a hard time striking back at her bullies. Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and her sons, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and Will (Noah Schnapp), have meanwhile moved to the California suburbs.

Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) is embarking on a quest to find popularity with the school basketball team, but his sister Erica (Priah Ferguson) has joined the Hellfire Club — a collection of nerdy upperclassmen trying their hands at Dungeons and Dragons — with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Mike (Finn Wolfhard). The scope of the fourth season of “Stranger Things” is bigger, with characters turning up in various points in California, Alaska, Utah, and even the Soviet Union. To top it all off, the demonic serial killer named Vecna is on the prowl.

Longer, richer, and more mature, the first volume of “Stranger Things” Season 4 debuts on Friday, May 27. Watch it with a Subscription to Netflix.

You can watch Netflix originals, movies and shows on all major streaming devices with a Subscription to Netflix.

Sign Up netflix.com Netflix Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. … Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan. Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee. Sign Up $9.99+ / month netflix.com