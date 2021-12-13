 Skip to Content
Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street

How to Watch ‘Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jeff Kotuby

Take a walk down memory lane (or Memory Street, really) with HBO’s all-encompassing look at the history of one of television’s most beloved franchises, “Sesame Street,” during “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street.” From humble beginnings to a media empire that spans toys, movies, and hotly-contested Twitter accounts, see how “Sesame Street” has grown over the last half-century. You can watch “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” on HBO this Monday, December 13, at 10 PM ET on HBO and HBO Max.

How to Watch Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street Live on HBO and HBO Max

Background

“Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street” takes us inside the minds and hearts of the Sesame Street creators, artists, writers, and educators who, together established one of the most influential programs in television history.

In the late 1960s, Joan Ganz Cooney, a socially conscious female television executive was working in the fledgling world of public television. She was asked by friend Lloyd Morrisett, who worked for the Carnegie Corporation of New York and who specialized in the psychological studies of pre-school children, to take on the revolutionary experiment — could Joan create a children’s show that would “master the addictive qualities of television and do something good with them?”

Inspired by the civil rights movement, Joan and Lloyd took this experiment one step further and began to envision using the new medium of television to educate all children, and specifically reach America’s “inner city” children to help close the educational gap that systemic racism and poverty had created. It was the right project, at the right time, and she needed the right group of people to make it happen. Thus, “Sesame Street” was born.

  • Sesame Street

    November 10, 1969

    On a special inner city street, the inhabitants—human and muppet—teach preschoolers basic educational and social concepts using comedy, cartoons, games, and songs.

  • Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street

    April 23, 2021

    Take a stroll down Sesame Street and witness the birth of the most influential children’s show in television history. From the iconic furry characters to the classic songs you know by heart, learn how a gang of visionary creators changed the world.

Street Gang | Official Trailer | HBO

