Discovery Street Outlaws: Locals Only

How to Watch ‘Street Outlaws: Locals Only’ Season Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Street Outlaws” fans, rev your engines and get ready to enjoy an all-new spin-off! This week, “Street Outlaws: Locals Only” debuts, bringing fresh adventures and exciting challenges. Tune in to see how the competition shakes out as locals go head-to-head in a race. The series takes off on Monday, May 15 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery. You can watch Discovery with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch 'Street Outlaws: Locals Only' Season Premiere

About 'Street Outlaws: Locals Only' Season Premiere

“Street Outlaws: Locals Only” is all about finding the best of the best when it comes to street racers across the country. Tag along as “Street Outlaws: OKC” stars Farmtruck and AZN set out in pursuit of the fastest local racers, making stops in several spots. Throughout the show’s 10 episodes, there are intense races in a variety of states, including Texas, Pennsylvania, and more.

In each location, the best drivers are selected to compete in hopes of outperforming the others in their area. The race features a bracket format with single eliminations, so the competition is hot. At the end of the competition, one winner in each location wins a grand prize of $5,000. “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings” drivers return to the franchise to give the top racers a shot at another race.

Tune in to watch the fastest drivers showcase their skills, and see if they have a chance to go up against the “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings” vets.

Can you watch 'Street Outlaws: Locals Only' Season Premiere for free?

Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Discovery on Philo.

You can watch ‘Street Outlaws: Locals Only’ Season Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream 'Street Outlaws: Locals Only' Season Premiere?

You can watch Discovery on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Street Outlaws: Locals Only' Season Premiere Trailer

