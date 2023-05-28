 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Succession’ Series Finale Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Tune up the piano for that bittersweet theme music one last time, “Succession” fans. The series will air its final episode on Sunday, May 28 on Max on 9 p.m. ET. Family patriarch Logan Roy is resting peacefully in his grave, while his children continue to stab each other in the back to gain control of his empire. Will any of the three finally succeed? There’s only one way to find out. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max.

How to Watch 'Succession' Series Finale

About 'Succession' Series Finale

It’s all come down to this. After a hotly contested election that is still not settled, the radically conservative Jeryd Mencken is ready to declare himself president. Who he gets help from at ATN to make his dreams come true is still up for debate; Kendall and Roman are on one side, hoping he’ll kill a deal that sees Waystar Royco acquired by a foreign company.

On the other side is Shiv, who hates Mencken’s politics but is unwilling to lose to her brothers. She’s got Lukas Matsson on her side, the CEO of the company that wants to acquire the Roy media empire and install her as its chairman. But in a world of shifting alliances and unseen motives like “Succession,” the only thing viewers can be sure of is that they have no idea how it will all turn out.

What devices can you use to stream 'Succession' Series Finale?

You can watch Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of Max

Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Get Started.”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

2. Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Sign-Up Now.”
  • Create Your Account.
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile.
  • Click “Account.”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Max Free Trial.

'Succession' Series Finale Trailer

