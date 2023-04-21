How to Watch ‘SUGA: Road to D-DAY’ on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

BTS and K-Pop fans are in for a sweet and special treat this week! “SUGA: Road to D-DAY” follows the star on the personal journey of creating his solo album. The documentary follows SUGA across the globe as he pours his heart and soul into his latest project. Viewers can enjoy a raw, intimate look behind the scenes. Disney+ subscribers can watch “SUGA: Road to D-DAY” beginning on Friday, April 21. You can watch with a subscription to Disney+ .

About 'SUGA: Road to D-DAY'

Sit back and relax as SUGA heads out on a unique journey in “SUGA: Road to D-DAY.” Throughout the doc, the superstar ventures to Seoul, Tokyo, Las Vegas, and other destinations to give him the experiences and inspiration he needs for his new album. BTS fans can get a never-before-seen look at who SUGA really is and what drives his work as a musician.

This special provides an up-close and personal look into SUGA’s writing process, including the tougher parts of the job, such as writer’s block. In “SUGA: Road to D-DAY,” he delves into his past to craft songs that capture his raw emotions and tell his story. Along the way, he also chats with others in the music industry, sharing his individual experience and making powerful connections.

“SUGA: Road to D-DAY” doesn’t solely focus on SUGA. It also features exclusive footage, including live performances from BTS’ D-DAY album.

In addition to “SUGA: Road to D-DAY,” you can enjoy a couple of other BTS titles on Disney+. They include:

