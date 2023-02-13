How to Watch ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Premiere

Many familiar faces are a part of the new season. Fans will have the chance to catch up with Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera, Carl Radke, and Kory Keefer. There have been a few casting changes ahead of the Season 7 premiere. Luke Gulbranson, Andrea Denver, and Alex Wach all left the show after Season 6.

With these guys out, three new cast members will be making their “Summer House” debuts. The newcomers include Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni, and Gabby Prescod.

This season, Kyle and Amanda are exploring the next phase of their lives together. While Kyle pursues financial freedom, Amanda fears the unknowns of starting a family amid her health concerns. Things are getting very serious between Carl and Lindsay. After moving in together, Carl is on the hunt for an engagement ring, but everyone else is wondering just how legit their relationship is.

Meanwhile, Danielle is doing well with her business, but she finds herself at odds with Lindsay and Carl. While Paige is comfortable taking things slow, her boyfriend Craig Conover might not be on the same page. In the new season, Mya must face her commitment issues to keep her relationship with Oliver afloat. Now, Ciara is ready for a fresh start when it comes to dating. She’s eager to move on from all of her past mistakes but will have to accept the challenge of prioritizing her own happiness too.

Can you watch ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Summer House: Season 7 and Bravo as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

‘Summer House’ Season 7 Premiere Schedule

New episodes premiere Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can stream each episode on-demand the following day on Peacock.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Premiere?

You can watch Summer House: Season 7 and Bravo on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Summer House’ Season 7 Premiere Trailer