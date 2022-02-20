How to Watch ‘Summer of Soul’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

After premiering at Sundance in January 2021, documentary film “Summer of Soul,” the debut film from Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson (from The Legendary Roots Crew) won dozens of awards including six Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards and is currently nominated for the Grammy for Best Music Film and the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

How to Watch ‘Summer of Soul’

When: Sunday, February 20 at 8/7c

TV: ABC

If you don’t want to wait, you can also see the film anytime on Hulu or Disney+.

“Summer of Soul” debuted on Hulu last July before later becoming available on Disney+; the film is available on both streaming services now. However, in an unprecedented move, ABC has announced that they will broadcast the documentary this Sunday, Feb. 20 ahead of the March 17 Oscars’ voting deadline.

The move is expected to be a major boon for the film’s Academy Award chances as it faces off in the documentary category with “Ascension,” “Attica,” “Flee,” and “Writing with Fire.”

About ‘Summer of Soul’

Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just 100 miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Marcus Garvey Park. A powerful and transporting documentary - part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture, and fashion, “Summer of Soul” shines a light on the importance of history and the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past, and present.

The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Ray Baretto, Abbey Lincoln & Max Roach, and more. Summer of Soul premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award.

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) July 2, 2021 During the same summer as Woodstock, over 300,000 people attended the Harlem Cultural Festival, celebrating African American music and culture, and promoting Black pride and unity. The footage from the festival sat in a basement, unseen for over 50 years, keeping this incredible event in America’s history lost—until now.

