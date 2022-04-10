 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN

How to Watch ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ 2022 Premiere — Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees — Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Matt Tamanini

Despite a lock-out-induced one-week delay, the season premiere of ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” finally hits the airwaves on Sunday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET. Unsurprisingly, the worldwide leader is turning to baseball’s most storied rivalry to open the season as the Boston Red Sox will visit the New York Yankees. Tanner Houck is expected to toe the rubber for the Sox and Jordan Montgomery is the probable starter for New York. The Yanks are looking to sweep the season-opening series after winning the first two games. You can watch the matchup for free with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the Season Premiere of ‘Sunday Night Baseball’:
Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

About ESPN’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

To open ESPN’s 33rd season of “Sunday Night Baseball,” the New York Yankees will host their archrivals, the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. ESPN’s broadcast team for the season will consist of Karl Ravech on play-by-play and former Major Leaguer Eduardo Perez and five-time World Series Champion David Cone providing color commentary. Buster Olney will be back on the broadcast for his 12th season reporting from field level.

Related: How to Watch ‘Sunday Night Baseball: KayRod Cast' Alternate Broadcast Premiere

How to Stream ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Sunday Night Baseball” on ESPN using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialFree TrialFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.