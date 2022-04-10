How to Watch ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ 2022 Premiere — Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees — Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Despite a lock-out-induced one-week delay, the season premiere of ESPN’s “Sunday Night Baseball” finally hits the airwaves on Sunday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET. Unsurprisingly, the worldwide leader is turning to baseball’s most storied rivalry to open the season as the Boston Red Sox will visit the New York Yankees. Tanner Houck is expected to toe the rubber for the Sox and Jordan Montgomery is the probable starter for New York. The Yanks are looking to sweep the season-opening series after winning the first two games. You can watch the matchup for free with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the Season Premiere of ‘Sunday Night Baseball’:

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

When: Sunday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ESPN’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball’

To open ESPN’s 33rd season of “Sunday Night Baseball,” the New York Yankees will host their archrivals, the Boston Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts. ESPN’s broadcast team for the season will consist of Karl Ravech on play-by-play and former Major Leaguer Eduardo Perez and five-time World Series Champion David Cone providing color commentary. Buster Olney will be back on the broadcast for his 12th season reporting from field level.

Related: How to Watch ‘Sunday Night Baseball: KayRod Cast' Alternate Broadcast Premiere

How to Stream ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Sunday Night Baseball” on ESPN using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.