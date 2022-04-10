How to Watch ‘Sunday Night Baseball: KayRod Cast’ Alternate Broadcast Premiere — Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees — for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

If the traditional broadcast style of a Major League Baseball game has become too familiar over ESPN’s 32 years of airing “Sunday Night Baseball,” then “The Deuce” might just have the alternative for you. Following in the footsteps of the “Manningcast” and “The Bird & Taurasi Show,” ESPN2 will air a special alternate broadcast for various “Sunday Night Baseball” games called “KayRod Cast.”

The special broadcast will feature World Series Champion and three-time M.V.P. Alex Rodriguez and iconic New York broadcaster Michael Kay. They will open the season with their unique approach to the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees game on Sunday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the Premiere of ‘Sunday Night Baseball: KayRod Cast’ Alternate Broadcast: Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees

When: Sunday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ESPN 2’s ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ KayRod Cast Alternate Broadcast

ESPN’s “KayRod Cast” — a special alternate presentation for select “Sunday Night Baseball” games on ESPN2 — will make its debut on April 10, when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox. KayRod Cast will pair one of the greatest players in MLB history Alex Rodriguez with Yankees’ YES Network play-by-play announcer Michael Kay.

The inaugural, April 10 edition of the “KayRod Cast” featuring the Yankees and Red Sox will emanate from ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York. The KayRod Cast will include lively discussion and analysis; hitting, fielding, and throwing demos from Rodriguez; special guests connected to the game; customized graphics; social media and audience integration; and stories from Rodriguez’s historic playing career.

How to Stream ‘Sunday Night Baseball: KayRod Cast’ on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Sunday Night Baseball: KayRod Cast” on ESPN2 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.