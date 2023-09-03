How to Watch Sunday Night Football Online Without Cable in 2023

We’ve been waiting all summer for Sunday Night — and with this year’s fantastic schedule of games, the wait will be well worth it. NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” returns for its 18th season with 20 games that feature some of the NFL’s best teams. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, runners-up the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, and, of course, the Dallas Cowboys will all have at least one “SNF” appearance this year, barring any flexing. You can watch “Sunday Night Football” all season long on NBC and stream it live on Peacock. If you’re looking to watch with a live TV streaming service, we recommend using a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Yes — in 2023, you can watch every “Sunday Night Football” game on Peacock. In fact, the week 16 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers will be a Peacock-exclusive game. Be advised that you cannot watch NFL football with a free Peacock subscription. You will need a Plus or Premium subscription to watch NFL games.

You have one final option to watch “Sunday Night Football” if you don’t want to sign up for cable or a live TV streaming service, purchase an over-the-air antenna, or subscribe to Peacock. You can sign up for NFL+ and stream all nationally-televised primetime games on your smart device. If you sign up for NFL+ Premium, you can also stream NFL RedZone to your smart device and watch football on Sundays, too.

How Much Does NFL+ Cost?

NFL+ costs $6.99 per month or $39.99 per year, while NFL+ Premium costs $14.99 per month and $79.99 per year.

Games are subject to change due to flexing starting in Week 5. All games air at 8:20 p.m. ET unless otherwise specified.

Week Matchup Date 1 (Kickoff game) Detroit Lions vs Kansas City Chiefs 9/7/23 1 Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants 9/10/23 2 Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots 9/17/23 3 Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders 9/24/23 4 Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets 10/1/23 5 Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers 10/8/23 6 New York Giants vs Buffalo Bills 10/15/23 7 Miami Dolphins vs Philadelphia Eagles 10/22/23 8 Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Chargers 10/29/23 9 Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals 11/5/23 10 New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders 11/12/23 11 Minnesota Vikings vs Denver Broncos 11/19/23 Thanksgiving San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks 11/23/23 12 Baltimore Ravens vs Los Angeles Chargers 11/26/23 13 Kansas City Chiefs vs Green Bay Packers 12/3/23 14 Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys 12/10/23 15 Baltimore Ravens vs Jacksonville Jaguars 12/17/23 16 Cincinnati Bengals vs Pittsburgh Steelers 12/23/23 @ 4:30 p.m. ET 16 (Peacock Exclusive) Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Chargers 12/23/23 @ 8 p.m. ET 17 Green Bay Packers vs Minnesota Vikings 12/31/23 18 TBD vs TBD 1/7/24