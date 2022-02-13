How to Watch Super Bowl LVI: Rams vs. Bengals Live Online Without Cable

After two long weeks of speculation, predictions, and commotion, Super Bowl LVI is finally here. The Cincinnati Bengals, representing the AFC, and the Los Angeles Rams, representing the NFC, hit the gridiron for the biggest prize in the sport — the Lombardi Trophy. You can watch the event, starting at 6:30 PM ET on NBC, which is available with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

How to Watch Super Bowl LVI Live Online:

When: Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 PM ET

TV: NBC

Streaming: Watch with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV.

Unlike past seasons, there won’t be a free live stream of the Super Bowl for your TV device. You can watch it on the NFL mobile app from your smartphone or tablet, but will need a subscription streaming service to watch the game.

You can stream it with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, or service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV (in select markets), and YouTube TV. You can also stream The Big Game with a a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month.

Pregame shows begin at 1 ET on NBC, with “The Super Bowl LVI Pregame Show”, Host Mike Tirico, will be joined by

Maria Taylor at the Santa Monica Pier, before heading to the field at SoFi Stadium. At halftime, she will provide viewers with a “moments-away” look at what’s to come in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show from backstage and on-field locations. After the game, Taylor will anchor from the main set at SoFi Stadium.

Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees makes his Super Bowl television debut on the Super Bowl pregame show alongside Football Night in America teammates and fellow Super Bowl champions Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison.

About Super Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVI will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California — the home of the Rams and Chargers, meaning this is a home game for one Super Bowl participant for the second straight year. Things worked out well for the Bucs last year, as they defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV in Raymond James Stadium.

Currently, the Rams have a slight advantage according to DraftKings Sportsbook, entering the event as -190 moneyline favorites. The Bengals aren’t too far behind at +160 moneyline odds.

The Rams have built a superteam with hyper-aggressive trading, giving away multiple draft picks for players like Matthew Stafford and Von Miller. Can the veterans team up for a Super Bowl win? Or will Cincinnati score its first-ever Super Bowl title on the backs of young stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase?

How to Stream Super Bowl LVI on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch Super Bowl LVI live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

