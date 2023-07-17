How to Watch ‘Surf Girls Hawai’i’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Competitive surfing is a world many never even dream of. The unique skills and geographic requirements of competitive surfing make it all but impossible for most sports fans, but they can see a new generation of young surfers rise in “ Surf Girls Hawa'i ,” a new unscripted series coming to Prime Video on Monday, July 17. You can watch Surf Girls Hawai'i with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video .

About ‘Surf Girls Hawai'i’ Series Premiere

“Surf Girls Hawai’i” centers on a group of young Native Hawaiian surfers, as they compete for a prestigious place on professional surfing’s World Tour. This four-part docuseries offers takes viewers behind-the-scenes with some of surfing’s most talented young competitors - Moana Jones Wong, Ewe Wong, Maluhia Kinimaka, Pua DeSoto, and Brianna Cope.

Fans will watch as they train, navigate family responsibilities, and compete against the highest-ranking surfers in the world to get to the top of the podium. The stakes have never been higher as they battle intense waves, while feeling the added responsibility of representing their native Hawaiian heritage in the world of competitive surfing. It’s a coming-of-age story on the ocean, featuring the most beautiful beaches in the world during endless summer.

‘Surf Girls Hawai'i’ Series Premiere Trailer