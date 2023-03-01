How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 44 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Get ready to travel to Fiji for the newest season of “Survivor.” Season 44 premieres on CBS on Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET with a two-hour special. Jeff Probst, the host of the new season, will introduce a new group of 18 castaways from across the nation with various backgrounds, ethnicities, and life experiences. The cast of the Emmy-winning reality series sets out on a 26-day adventure in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji in one of the most intense competitions on TV. You can watch Survivor: Survivor 44 and CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , fuboTV , Paramount Plus , or YouTube TV .

About ‘Survivor’ Season 44 Premiere

Survivor is a reality show contest where 16 or more castaways split between two or more “Tribes” are taken to a remote isolated location and are forced to live off the land with meager supplies for roughly 39 days. Frequent physical challenges are used to pit the tribes against each other for rewards, such as food or luxuries, or for “Immunity”, forcing the other tribe to attend “Tribal Council”, where they must vote off one of their players.

In Season 44, the players are divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Among the contestants is former Seattle Seahawks fullback Brandon Cottom. And according to what we’ve seen of Survivor 44 thus far, courtesy of the trailer, the upcoming season will be quite dangerous, featuring a mixture of big personalities and big danger.

The contestants are doing everything in their power to win, going so far as to read books about FBI interrogation, while others are getting acquainted with their surroundings sand. Contestants expected to come in and be challenged, but it’s that and more. This is shaping up to be one of the most intense seasons ever.

Can you watch ‘Survivor’ Season 44 Premiere for free?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Survivor: Survivor 44 and CBS on DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch ‘Survivor’ Season 44 Premiere with a free trial of fuboTV or Paramount Plus.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Survivor’ Season 44 Premiere?

You can watch Survivor: Survivor 44 and CBS on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Survivor’ Season 44 Premiere Trailer