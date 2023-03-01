 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Survivor CBS

How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 44 Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Jessica Lerner

Get ready to travel to Fiji for the newest season of “Survivor.” Season 44 premieres on CBS on Wednesday, March 1 at 8 p.m. ET with a two-hour special. Jeff Probst, the host of the new season, will introduce a new group of 18 castaways from across the nation with various backgrounds, ethnicities, and life experiences. The cast of the Emmy-winning reality series sets out on a 26-day adventure in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji in one of the most intense competitions on TV. You can watch Survivor: Survivor 44 and CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch with Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Paramount Plus, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch ‘Survivor’ Season 44 Premiere

About ‘Survivor’ Season 44 Premiere

Survivor is a reality show contest where 16 or more castaways split between two or more “Tribes” are taken to a remote isolated location and are forced to live off the land with meager supplies for roughly 39 days. Frequent physical challenges are used to pit the tribes against each other for rewards, such as food or luxuries, or for “Immunity”, forcing the other tribe to attend “Tribal Council”, where they must vote off one of their players.

In Season 44, the players are divided into three tribes: Ratu, Soka, and Tika. Among the contestants is former Seattle Seahawks fullback Brandon Cottom. And according to what we’ve seen of Survivor 44 thus far, courtesy of the trailer, the upcoming season will be quite dangerous, featuring a mixture of big personalities and big danger.

The contestants are doing everything in their power to win, going so far as to read books about FBI interrogation, while others are getting acquainted with their surroundings sand. Contestants expected to come in and be challenged, but it’s that and more. This is shaping up to be one of the most intense seasons ever.

Can you watch ‘Survivor’ Season 44 Premiere for free?

DIRECTV STREAM offers a 5-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Survivor: Survivor 44 and CBS on DIRECTV STREAM.

You can watch ‘Survivor’ Season 44 Premiere with a free trial of fuboTV or Paramount Plus.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Survivor’ Season 44 Premiere?

You can watch Survivor: Survivor 44 and CBS on DIRECTV STREAM using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Survivor’ Season 44 Premiere Trailer

  • Survivor: Survivor 44

    March 1, 2023

    A reality show contest where sixteen or more castaways split between two or more “Tribes” are taken to a remote isolated location and are forced to live off the land with meager supplies for roughly 39 days. Frequent physical challenges are used to pit the tribes against each other for rewards, such as food or luxuries, or for “Immunity”, forcing the other tribe to attend “Tribal Council”, where they must vote off one of their players.

  • CBS

    CBS is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.