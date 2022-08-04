How to Watch ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

“Sweet Life: Los Angeles,” an HBO Max reality series executive produced by Issa Rae, returns for a second season this week. The show’s title was inspired by Frank Ocean’s song “Sweet Life” and the series follows young Black teens in Los Angeles, hoping to achieve their biggest dreams. The first four episodes drop on HBO Max on Thursday, Aug. 4 and you can watch it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’ Season 2 Premiere

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service, so you cannot watch “Sweet Life: Los Angeles” for free. For the best deal on a subscription, you can sign-up for the annual plan get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), and save 16%.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up.

Click “Sign Up Now.”

Select “Prepay & Save.”

Create Your Account.

Add Your Payment Information.

Click “Start Subscription.”

About ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’

In the new season of “Sweet Life: Los Angeles,” the cast will have new opportunities in both their professional and personal lives. Each of them is working on their business goals. They also have a chance to relax on vacations and attend parties. Like other unscripted series, there may be drama and conflict ahead, too.

Along the way, the cast motivates each other and offers support as they chase after their dreams. The series focuses on love, loyalty, and legacy as these mid-20s friends learn and grow together.

This season’s cast includes Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jaylenn Hart, Jerrold Smith II, P’Jae Compton, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, and Tylynn Burns.

“Sweet Life: Los Angeles” Season 2 features 10 episodes, which will be released in the following order:

Episodes 1-4: Thursday, August 4

Thursday, August 4 Episodes 5-7: Thursday, August 11

Thursday, August 11 Episodes 8-10: Thursday, August 18

