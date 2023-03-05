How to Watch ‘SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B’ Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Bravo is throwing it back to the ’90s with its newest limited series, “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B.” Get ready for the show, which is filled with classic R&B and plenty of nostalgia. The six-part series follows the famous ladies throughout their professional careers and their personal lives as they prepare to take the stage together. Don’t miss the “SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” premiere on Sunday, March 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET. New episodes air on Sundays for the next six weeks. You can watch Bravo with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , fuboTV , or YouTube TV .

About 'SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B'

“SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B” follows the seven women behind the two iconic groups. Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, Tamara “Taj” George, and Leanne “Lelee” Lyons make up SWV. XSCAPE features Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott-Bivens, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and Tamika Scott.

In the limited series, the ladies give fans an up-close look at their lives and their music careers. While SWV and Xscape make preparations to perform on stage, viewers get a chance to see what their dynamics look like behind the scenes.

The series kicks off with a battle in front of a live audience at Verzuz. Though the groups come together for this experience, there is conflict brewing. Xscape members Tamika and LaTocha deal with their own drama, prompting Tiny to call an emergency to sort things out. Meanwhile, SWV takes a break from touring to focus on themselves and their families. There are plenty more exciting moments and good times ahead, so don’t miss the series premiere this weekend.

In addition to airing on Bravo, new episodes will be available to stream on-demand on Peacock the following day.

Can you watch 'SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B' for free?

What is the 'SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B' episode schedule?

New episodes air on Bravo on Sunday evenings for a total of six weeks.

Episode 1: Sunday, March 5

Episode 2: Sunday, March 12

Episode 3: Sunday, March 19

Episode 4: Sunday, March 26

Episode 5: Sunday, April 2

Episode 6: Sunday, April 9

