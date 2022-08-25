 Skip to Content
Syfy

How to Watch Syfy’s ‘Recipe For Disaster’ Event for Free on Apple, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

“The End is Nye,” the latest TV series starring Bill Nye the Science Guy, is debuting later this week on Peacock. The show is also getting a cable premiere on Syfy and the channel is launching nearly a week of movies to promote the premiere. Syfy’s “Recipe For Disaster” marathon will show a series of disaster movies leading into episodes of Nye’s new series. The six-night event begins on Thursday, Aug. 25 and continues through Tuesday, Aug. 30. You can stream it all with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “Recipe For Disaster”

About “Recipe For Disaster”

Nye’s new Peacock show is about natural and unnatural disasters, so the streamer’s linear corporate sibling is leading into “The End is Nye” with a host of beloved disaster movies. The films that will be a part of the event depict everything from twisters to supernatural attacks to volcanos to, yes, even sharknados. All five “Sharknado” movies, in fact, will air in a row on Aug. 25, leading into Episode 1 of Nye’s new show.

The End Is Nye

August 25, 2022

Explore the myths and realities of both natural and unnatural threats, from viruses to volcanoes, asteroids to authoritarianism, and climate change to chemical warfare.

Other movies in the event include “Twister,” “2012,” “The Mummy,” “The Book of Eli,” “Apollo 13” and more. And the six “End is Nye” episodes will cover, in order, hurricanes, volcanos, “forever blackouts,” dust storms, a comet striking the planet, and the prospect of multiple disasters all at once.

The schedule for “Recipe For Disaster:

Date Time (ET) Show/Movie
Thursday, Aug. 25 11:40 a.m. “Sharknado”
1:45 p.m. “Sharknado 2: The Second One”
3:50 p.m. “Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!”
5:55 p.m. “Sharknado: The Fourth Awakens”
7:59 p.m. “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming”
10 p.m. “The End is Nye” Episode 1
Friday, Aug. 26 11:30 a.m. “The Mummy”
2 p.m. “The Mummy Returns”
5 p.m. “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor”
7:30 p.m. “Twister”
10 p.m. “The End is Nye” Episode 2
Saturday, Aug. 27 1:30 p.m. “Volcano”
3:56 p.m. “Twister”
6:30 p.m. “2012”
10 p.m. “The End is Nye” Episode 3
Sunday, Aug. 28  1 p.m. “2012”
4:30 p.m. “The Book of Eli”
7 p.m. “Apollo 13”
10 p.m. “The End is Nye” Episode 4
Monday, Aug. 29 2:29 p.m. “Apollo 13”
5:30 p.m. “Zathura: A Space Adventure”
7:45 p.m. “After Earth”
10 p.m. “The End of Nye” Episode 5
Tuesday, Aug. 30 8 p.m. “Tremors”
10 p.m. “The End of Nye” Episode 6

How to Stream “Recipe For Disaster” on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Recipe For Disaster” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Syfy--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Syfy + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Syfy + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Syfy + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Syfy + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Syfy + 31 Top Cable Channels

Trailer for "Recipe For Disaster"

