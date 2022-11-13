How to Watch Sylvester Stallone in ‘Tulsa King’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The King has returned. Sylvester Stallone is coming to Paramount+ on Sunday, Nov. 13 in “Tulsa King,” the newest crime drama original from prolific creator Taylor Sheridan. The show focuses on Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi, a New York mafioso who has spent the last 25 years in prison. As a thank you for his loyal service, Manfredi is exiled to Tulsa, Okla. to manage the family’s operations there. Oklahoma is seemingly a long way from anywhere, but soon Manfredi finds there’s plenty to keep busy with in Tulsa. Watch “Tulsa King” all season with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Tulsa King’

About ‘Tulsa King’

Dwight “The General” Manfredi is a devoted member of his mob family. Twenty-five years ago, Manfredi chose to accept a prison sentence rather than rat out his compatriots. Now, freshly released, Manfredi believes he has earned a life on Easy Street due to his loyalty to the family. His bosses disagree with that assessment.

Instead of setting Dwight up somewhere warm and tropical, they dispatch him to Tulsa to head up operations there. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, helping establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet.

“Tulsa King” is the latest series from Taylor Sheridan, the creator of “Yellowstone” and the rest of the “Sheridan-verse” of connected shows. The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and A.C. Peterson, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. New episodes of “Tulsa King” will debut every week exclusively on Paramount+.

Can You Stream ‘Tulsa King’ Series Premiere For Free?

If you have not already subscribed to Paramount+, yes! Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial of its service to new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Tulsa King’ Series Premiere on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

