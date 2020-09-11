Syracuse at North Carolina Live Stream: How to Watch Live For Free Without Cable
On Saturday, September 12th, at 12:00 PM ET, the Syracuse Orange face the #18 North Carolina Tar Heels from Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Syracuse Orange @ North Carolina Tar Heels
- When: Saturday, September 12th @ 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
