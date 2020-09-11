 Skip to Content
Syracuse at North Carolina Live Stream: How to Watch Live For Free Without Cable

On Saturday, September 12th, at 12:00 PM ET, the Syracuse Orange face the #18 North Carolina Tar Heels from Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Syracuse Orange @ North Carolina Tar Heels

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

