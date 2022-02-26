 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Duke vs. Syracuse Game Live Online on February 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Syracuse Orange face the #7 Duke Blue Devils from Carrier Dome. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Syracuse Orange vs. Duke Blue Devils

The Syracuse vs. Duke game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream ESPN on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Duke on fuboTV?

You can watch the Syracuse vs. Duke game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Duke on Sling TV?

You can watch the Syracuse vs. Duke game on ESPN with Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get a 3-Day Free Trial. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Duke on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Syracuse vs. Duke game on ESPN with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Duke on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Syracuse vs. Duke game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Duke on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Syracuse vs. Duke game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Duke on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Syracuse vs. Duke game.

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Duke on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Syracuse vs. Duke game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN--

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Duke vs. Syracuse Game Preview: Boeheim leads Syracuse against No. 7 Duke after 27-point game

Duke Blue Devils (24-4, 14-3 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (15-13, 9-8 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils after Jimmy Boeheim scored 27 points in Syracuse’s 79-69 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Orange have gone 11-3 in home games. Syracuse ranks fifth in the ACC with 14.4 assists per game led by Joseph Girard III averaging 4.2.

The Blue Devils are 14-3 against ACC opponents. Duke scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 14.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in ACC play. The Blue Devils won the last matchup 79-59 on Jan. 22. Paolo Banchero scored 15 points to help lead the Blue Devils to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Boeheim is averaging 19 points and 3.3 assists for the Orange. Cole Swider is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

Wendell Moore is averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Banchero is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.