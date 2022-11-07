How to Watch Lehigh vs. Syracuse Game Live Online on November 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Syracuse Orange face the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. The game is airing exclusively on ACC Network Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Syracuse Orange vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks

The Syracuse vs. Lehigh game will be streaming on ACC Network Extra, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ACC Network Extra on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Lehigh on Sling TV?

You can watch the Syracuse vs. Lehigh game on ACC Network Extra with Sling TV's Orange Plan + Sports Extra Add-on. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Lehigh on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Syracuse vs. Lehigh game on ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Lehigh on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Syracuse vs. Lehigh game on ACC Network Extra with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Lehigh on DIRECTV STREAM?

Unfortunately, DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the Syracuse vs. Lehigh game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Lehigh on fuboTV?

Unfortunately, fuboTV doesn’t offer ACC Network Extra so you won’t be able to stream the Syracuse vs. Lehigh game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Lehigh vs. Syracuse Game Preview: Syracuse Orange open season at home against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Syracuse Orange

Syracuse, New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -19.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The Syracuse Orange host the Lehigh Mountain Hawks for the season opener.

Syracuse finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 11-5 at home. The Orange averaged 77.4 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.6% from deep last season.

Lehigh went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Mountain Hawks averaged 68.4 points per game while shooting 44.7% from the field and 38.2% from behind the arc last season.