How to Watch Virginia vs. Syracuse Live Online on September 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Syracuse Orange face the Virginia Cavaliers from JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Syracuse Orange vs. Virginia Cavaliers

When: Friday, September 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

The Syracuse vs. Virginia game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream ESPN on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Virginia on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Syracuse vs. Virginia game on ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $20 OFF your First 2 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Virginia on fuboTV?

You can watch the Syracuse vs. Virginia game on ESPN with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Virginia on Sling TV?

You can watch the Syracuse vs. Virginia game on ESPN with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Virginia on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Syracuse vs. Virginia game on ESPN with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which has $20 OFF your First 3 Months. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Virginia on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Syracuse vs. Virginia game on ESPN with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Syracuse vs. Virginia on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN so you won’t be able to stream the Syracuse vs. Virginia game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Virginia vs. Syracuse Game Preview: Virginia vists unbeaten Syracuse on Friday night

Virginia (2-1, 0-0 ACC) at Syracuse (3-0, 1-0), Friday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Syracuse by 9 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Virginia leads 3-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The unbeaten Orange are coming off a last-second win over Purdue in which the Boilermakers stuffed Orange tailback Sean Tucker, holding him to 42 yards on 18 carries for his first game this season under 100 yards. Syracuse has to address that if it hopes to retain its unblemished record and get to 2-0 in the conference play for the first time since becoming an ACC member in 2013. Virginia also is coming off a last-second win — 16-14 over FBS foe Old Dominion. This game is the conference opener for the Cavaliers and new coach Tony Elliott.

KEY MATCHUP

The Syracuse offense against the Virginia defense. Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader has completed 66.2% of his throws for 709 yards and eight touchdowns and has zero turnovers. The Virginia defense is ranked 57th nationally, allowing 349 yards per game, and has eight sacks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Virginia: QB Brennan Armstrong. He hasn’t looked like the prolific passer of last season in the Cavaliers’ new balanced offense but he rallied the team with a game-winning drive that included a 30-yard completion and 13-yard run against Old Dominion. If he finds his form of last season, balance might become less of a priority.

Syracuse: WR/TE Oronde Gadsden II. Last year Orange receivers had only seven touchdown catches the entire season. Gadsden already has three this season and is tied for the team lead in receptions with Tucker at 12 apiece. Gadsden also leads the Orange with 16.08 yards per catch.

FACTS & FIGURES

Armstrong had two of Virginia’s three lost fumbles against the Monarchs, and one of his and one by tailback Mike Hollins came inside the opposing 10 yard-line. … Syracuse is one of only four FBS teams to have not committed a turnover this season, along with top-ranked Georgia, James Madison and USC. The Orange defense has three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. … Virginia won the last meeting between the teams, 44-38 in triple overtime in 2015. … Tucker is within 10 yards of Heisman Trophy winner Ernie Davis (3,386) on Syracuse’s all-time rushing list.