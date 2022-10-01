How to Watch Wagner vs. Syracuse Live Online on October 1, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the Syracuse Orange face the Wagner Seahawks from JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Syracuse Orange vs. Wagner Seahawks

When: Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

You can watch the Syracuse vs. Wagner game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

Get $20 OFF $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more. But, depending on what game you want to watch, we’re going to breakdown what you can and cannot stream with a subscription to ESPN+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Wagner vs. Syracuse Game Preview: Syracuse hosts Wagner of FCS aiming for 5-0 before open date

Wagner (0-3) at Syracuse (4-0), Saturday, 5 p.m. ET, (ACCNX, ESPN+)

Line: No line listed by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Syracuse leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Syracuse is unbeaten after four games and can’t afford to slip up against a winless Championship Subdivision team before next week’s open date. Then comes the make-or-break part of the schedule — home games against No. 10 North Carolina State, Notre Dame and No. 23 Florida State and road games against No. 5 Clemson, No. 22 Wake Forest and No. 24 Pittsburgh.

KEY MATCHUP

Wagner offense vs. Syracuse defense. The Seahawks have dropped 22 straight and lost 66-7 at Rutgers in their other game against a Bowl Subdivision opponent. They are no higher than 98th in the FCS in any major offensive category. Syracuse is in the top 40 in the FBS in rushing, total and scoring defense. DB Garrett Williams had an interception, a critical fourth-down pass breakup and a forced fumble and recovery against Virginia last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Wagner: QB Nick Kargman must be at his best, and that still probably won’t be enough. His passing accuracy of 45.5% ranks 110th in the FCS. He threw two touchdown passes to give his team an eight-point lead in the opener against Fordham, but two crushing interceptions in the second half led to a 48-31 loss.

Syracuse: TB Sean Tucker has had two straight games well under 100 yards and he’s picking up just 3.6 per carry for the season compared with 6.1 in 2021. His 78.5 yards per game is about 46 under his ACC-best average last season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Syracuse is seeking its first 5-0 start since 1987 when the Orange finished 11-0-1. … Wagner ranks sixth in the FCS in kickoff returns, averaging 26.4 yards per return. … Seahawks DL Titus Leo is on the watch list for the Senior Bowl. The two-time defending Northeast Conference defensive player of the year has 19 tackles through three games. … Syracuse won the last meeting 62-10 in 2018 in the Dome. … The Orange have won 19 straight against FCS opponents. Their last loss to a current FCS team was 14-13 to Holy Cross in 1958.