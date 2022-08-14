How to Watch ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Grab your snacks and your nail-impaled baseball bat! “Tales of the Walking Dead,” the new six-part anthology series based on the wildly popular “The Walking Dead” is coming to AMC and AMC+. The show will follow both new and recurring characters as they attempt to survive the walker apocalypse. “Tales of The Walking Dead” will feature standalone episodes that push the characters through life-or-death struggles. The action begins Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET, and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

How to Watch ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’

When: Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. ET TV: The first two episodes will be available on [AMC +], while just the season premiere will air on AMC.

The first two episodes will be available on [AMC +], while just the season premiere will air on AMC. Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+.

Throughout the season, episodes will drop a week early on AMC+.

About ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’

“Tales of The Walking Dead” is the newest spinoff of the Walking Dead franchise. Unlike “Fear The Walking Dead,” the new series will not feature the same characters from episode to episode. Instead, it will be a six-part anthology of self-contained episodes, each with their own distinct tone, and told from distinct points of view.

The show boasts an impressive cast, including Olivia Munn (“X-Men: Apocolypse,”) Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,”) Parker Posey (“Lost in Space,”) and many others.

Fans have several options to access the show via AMC, but cord-cutters who choose to watch the show on AMC+ will get an added bonus: early access. The first two episodes will premiere on AMC+ on Sunday, August 14th, whereas only one will air live on AMC. In addition, beginning Sunday, August 21st, the next week’s episode will appear a week early on AMC+. If you want to keep ahead of those spoilers, consider a subscription to AMC+! Plans start at just $6.99/month, so it’s a great option for fans who simply cannot wait for “Tales of The Walking Dead.”

Can You Stream ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ For Free?

Yes! DirecTV Stream offers a free trial of five days, so if you’re considering signing up for AMC, that’s your best option. AMC+ also offers a seven-day free trial, so if you’ve got to have those episodes early, you can still try it out for free!

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ on DirecTV Stream?

DirecTV Stream is is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV