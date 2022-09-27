How to Watch ‘Tales’ Season 3 Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

The third season of the hit BET drama “Tales” is coming to an end on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Irv Gotti-created anthology series first debuted in 2017 and now is wrapping up its latest installment of unique storytelling. Each episode of the series tells a new “tale” inspired by past and current hip hop and rap hits. You can stream the third season finale of “Tales” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Tales’ Season 3 Finale

When: Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. ET TV: BET

BET Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM.

All episodes of “Tales” are available to stream on BET+ the day after they air on BET.

About ‘Tales’

Created by Irv Gotti, the co-founder and CEO of Murder, Inc. Records, “Tales” is a unique storytelling project for BET. Season 3 has featured episodes inspired by songs by Public Enemy, Lost Boyz, City Girls, Nelly, Wu-Tang Clan, Ja Rule, Outkast, Chaka Demus & Pliers, and Kanye West. Past episodes have pulled inspiration from other big-name hip hop and rap groups, including Cardi B, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Method Man, and many more.

Episode 10 is titled “Survival of The Fittest,” and will likely be inspired by Mobb Deep’s track of the same name. Kidnapped by a group of rogue police, four Black activists are forced into a hunt in which they are the prey; the only way that they can survive is for the prey to become the hunters.

Gotti has produced multiple number-one records for some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B, including Jennifer Lopez, Ja Rule, and Ashanti, and has collaborated with Jay-Z, Kanye West, DMX, and others.

How to Stream ‘Tales’ Season 3 Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

