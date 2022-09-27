 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Tales’ Season 3 Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

The third season of the hit BET drama “Tales” is coming to an end on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Irv Gotti-created anthology series first debuted in 2017 and now is wrapping up its latest installment of unique storytelling. Each episode of the series tells a new “tale” inspired by past and current hip hop and rap hits. You can stream the third season finale of “Tales” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Tales’ Season 3 Finale

All episodes of “Tales” are available to stream on BET+ the day after they air on BET.

About ‘Tales’

Created by Irv Gotti, the co-founder and CEO of Murder, Inc. Records, “Tales” is a unique storytelling project for BET. Season 3 has featured episodes inspired by songs by Public Enemy, Lost Boyz, City Girls, Nelly, Wu-Tang Clan, Ja Rule, Outkast, Chaka Demus & Pliers, and Kanye West. Past episodes have pulled inspiration from other big-name hip hop and rap groups, including Cardi B, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Method Man, and many more.

Episode 10 is titled “Survival of The Fittest,” and will likely be inspired by Mobb Deep’s track of the same name. Kidnapped by a group of rogue police, four Black activists are forced into a hunt in which they are the prey; the only way that they can survive is for the prey to become the hunters.

Gotti has produced multiple number-one records for some of the biggest names in hip hop and R&B, including Jennifer Lopez, Ja Rule, and Ashanti, and has collaborated with Jay-Z, Kanye West, DMX, and others.

How to Stream ‘Tales’ Season 3 Finale on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “Tales” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

Watch a promo for 'Tales':

