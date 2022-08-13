How to Watch Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Game Live Online on August 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Miami Dolphins from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. The game is airing exclusively on WFOR and WFLA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins

In Tampa the game is streaming on WFLA, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. In Miami, the game is streaming on WFOR, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. The channels are also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

According to 506Sports, the game will also be on the following other local affiliates:

Tampa Locals WESH (NBC/2 - Orlando)

WOGX (FOX/51 - Gainesville)

WXCW (CW/6 - Fort Myers)

WPBF (ABC/25 - West Palm Beach)

WTLH (FOX/49 - Tallahassee)

WMBB (ABC/13 - Panama City)

WFNA (CW/55 - Mobile AL) Miami Locals WPEC (CBS/12 - West Palm Beach)

WBBH (NBC/2 - Fort Myers)

KHON (CW/2.2 - Honolulu)

Can You Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins on NFL+?

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the NFL regular season, you will be able to watch local NFL games on your smartphone and tablet. For a limited time, you can get it for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year.

Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Preview: Tom Brady taking 11-day break from Bucs for personal reasons

By FRED GOODALL AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady was excused from training camp on Thursday, the first day of what Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said was a planned, 11-day absence from the team to address “personal things.”

Bowles said the 45-year-old quarterback’s break from practice was arranged before camp began, adding that Brady won’t return until after the Bucs’ preseason game at Tennessee on Aug. 20.

“Tom has been excused today. … He’s going to deal with some personal things. This is something we talked about before training camp started. We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys with two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn’t going to play the first two (preseason) games,” Bowles said after the Bucs concluded two days of controlled scrimmages against the Miami Dolphins.

Tampa Bay opens the preseason Saturday night against the Dolphins. The Bucs will also travel to Nashville for two days of practice ahead of their game against the Titans.

Backup quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask and Ryan Griffin will share snaps during Brady’s absence.

He didn’t want to take away reps from Blaine, Kyle, as well as Griff, as far as going into these next two games. That’s something he can handle,” Bowles said. “We trust him. We talked about it. It was scheduled way before training camp.

Brady, who retired in February only to change his mind six weeks later, was also excused from practice for personal reasons last Friday — two days after getting a scheduled day off for his 45th birthday.

Bowles said his confidence level is “pretty high” that Brady will be in the lineup for next month’s regular-season opener at Dallas.

“Per our conversation, I’m not worried,” Bowles said.