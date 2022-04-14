How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on April 14, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports San Diego, and Fox Sports San Diego, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning and Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Los Angeles, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay hosts non-conference foe Anaheim

Anaheim Ducks (29-33-13, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (44-21-8, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim heads to Tampa Bay for a non-conference matchup.

The Lightning have gone 22-7-6 in home games. Tampa Bay serves 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Patrick Maroon leads the team serving 107 total minutes.

The Ducks are 13-16-8 on the road. Anaheim averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the league. Sam Carrick leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Jan. 21, Anaheim won 5-1. Derek Grant recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Stamkos leads the Lightning with 80 points, scoring 32 goals and registering 48 assists. Nikita Kucherov has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Troy Terry has 59 total points while scoring 33 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Ducks. Trevor Zegras has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: out (upper-body).

Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (lower body).