How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on October 28, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Phoenix, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Coyotes vs. Lightning Game Preview: Tampa Bay plays Arizona, looks to stop home slide

By The Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes (0-5-1, eighth in the Central) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (3-3-1, third in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -277, Coyotes +218; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay hosts Arizona looking to break its three-game home skid.

Tampa Bay finished 36-17-3 overall with a 21-7-0 record at home a season ago. The Lightning averaged 3.2 goals and 5.3 assists per game last season.

Arizona went 24-26-6 overall a season ago while going 12-14-2 on the road. The Coyotes scored 37 power play goals on 178 power play opportunities last season.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).

Coyotes: Carter Hutton: day to day (lower body), Conor Timmins: day to day (lower body), Ryan Dzingel: day to day (upper body).