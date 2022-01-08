How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Live Online on January 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Sun, and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Boston Bruins games all year long.

Can you stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa and Boston, you can stream Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Bruins vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game Preview: Boston visits Stamkos and the Lightning

Boston Bruins (17-11-2, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (23-8-5, first in the Atlantic)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Steven Stamkos leads Tampa Bay into a matchup with Boston. He ranks sixth in the league with 41 points, scoring 16 goals and recording 25 assists.

The Lightning are 8-4-1 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Nikita Kucherov with 1.2.

The Bruins are 8-3-1 against the rest of their division. Boston averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 47 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Dec. 4, Tampa Bay won 3-2. Mikhail Sergachev recorded a team-high 2 points for the Lightning.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stamkos leads the Lightning with 16 goals, adding 25 assists and recording 41 points. Ondrej Palat has 10 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Marchand has 31 total points while scoring 12 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has 7 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Bruins: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Zach Bogosian: day to day (lower body), Ross Colton: out (health protocols).

Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: day to day (lower-body), Tomas Nosek: out (covid-19), Karson Kuhlman: out (covid-19), Jake DeBrusk: out (health and safety protocols).